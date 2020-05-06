The Delaware Division of Public Health announced 407 new positive cases of COVID-19, more than half of those coming from Sussex County, where previously officials announced there would be an intensely focused testing effort after it was declared a hot spot for the novel coronavirus.
According to numbers provided by the DPH Wednesday, there were 5,778 positive COVID-19 cases in the state, an increase from 5,371 announced Tuesday.
There were also 1,381 new negative tests, an increase from 19,309 to 20,690, meaning Wednesday's results come from 1,788 new test results.
The death toll rose by seven from 187 to 193 day-over-day while recoveries rose by 161 persons from 1,847 to 2,008.
Removing fatalities attributed to the virus and total recoveries, the number of "active" cases being tracked in the First State stood at 3,577 Wednesday, and increase of 240 from the previous day's 3,337.
The most recent deaths, announced Wednesday, involved persons ranging in age from 69 to 96. Five individuals had underlying health conditions. Three individuals were residents of long-term care facilities. About 65% of Delaware's fatalities have been residents of nursing facilities, where entire populations of residents and staffers will now be tested, the governor announced Tuesday.
By county, new positive cases broke down as increases for New Castle by 108 from 1,979 to 2,087, for Kent by 44 from 847 to 891, and for Sussex by 244 from 2,520 to 2,764. Cases with an unknown county of origin increased from 25 to 36.
Hospitalizations increased from 284 to 299. Of those, 65 persons were listed as "critically ill," up four persons from the day prior.
Increased testing will continue to lead to an increase in cases as Delaware examines other metrics like hospitalizations and percent of positive cases to determine conditions on the ground with the goal of reopening the economy.
WDEL's Amy Cherry contributed to this report