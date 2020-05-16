With 1,421 new novel coronavirus COVID-19 test results reported Saturday, Delaware has the most deaths in a 24-hour period since the coronavirus outbreak began.
The Delaware Division of Public Health reported Saturday that the state had more than 15 more fatalities in the last 24 hours, bringing the state’s total to 286.
According to DPH, the most recent deaths involved persons ages 50 to 92. Nine were female and six were male. Seven were New Castle County residents; four hailed from Kent County while another four were from Sussex County. Ten of the 15 persons had underlying health conditions while nine were residents of long-term care facilities.
More than 80% of the state’s fatalities have had underlying health conditions, and more than 65% were patients in long-term care facilities.
The number of active cases of the virus in Delaware has only increased slightly to 3,894, in part because of an increase of 157 in the number of recovered patients. Recoveries now stands at 3,367, a rise of 150 persons from the day prior.
However, the number of active cases remains at its highest level since the start of the pandemic. Cumulatively, the state has 7,547 coronavirus cases, an increase of 174 from the day prior.
In all, Delaware has recorded 7,547 cases - an increase of 174 from the prior day. Sussex County has the most cases at 3,658 an increase of 93 from the previous day). New Castle County has 2,667 cases, an increase of 48 cases. Kent County has 1,176, up 30 cases from the day prior.
The number of hospitalizations totaled 250, down 19 from the day prior. Of those, 50 persons were listed as "critically ill."
The number of people who have tested negative for the virus rose by 1,306 to 32,211.
--
WDEL's Amy Cherry contributed to this report.