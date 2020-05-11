With 889 new test results reported Monday, "active" novel coronavirus COVID-19 cases increases slightly, and the smallest increase in positive cases in almost a week.
According to Delaware Division of Public Health officials, there were 118 new positive cases for a cumulative total of 6,565. Delaware saw just a single new death attributed to the virus for a total of 225. DPH said the latest death involved a 54-year-old woman, with underlying health conditions, who was a resident of a Kent County long-term care facility.
Delaware saw 82 new recoveries for a total of 2,619, which signified 3,721 "active" cases in the state, up 35 from the day prior.
By county, New Castle saw an increase of 59 to 2,390, Kent increased by 29 to 1,044, and Sussex grew another 32 to 3,091.
Hospitalizations decreased by 10 persons for a total of 275 persons. Of those, 58 persons were listed as "critically ill." That's up five persons from the day prior.
Those testing negative for the virus increased by 771 to 25,363.
WDEL's Amy Cherry contributed to this reporting.