For the first time since early April, Delaware public health officials reported less than 100 new novel coronavirus COVID-19 cases Wednesday.
There was only an increase of 80 cases reported April 29, 2020, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases from 4,575 to 4,655. By county, New Castle reached 1,717 from 1,701, Kent was up from 728 the day prior to 743, and Sussex reached 2,169 after hitting 2,114 the day before.
The death toll climbed another seven persons with fatalities attributed to the virus going from 137 to 144 Wednesday. The most recent deaths involved persons ranging in age from 63 to 87. Two were female and five were males. Two were New Castle County residents, two were Kent County residents, and three were Sussex County residents. Six of the most recent deaths involved individuals with underlying health conditions. Two individuals were residents of long-term care facilities.
Hospitalizations, however decreased by almost the same amount they increased by Tuesday dropping from 337 to 326. Sixty persons remain critically ill--that number unchanged from Tuesday.
There were 1,173 total recoveries now reported, a growth from 1,096 the day before, and negative tests rose by 278 persons from 16,605 to 16,883.