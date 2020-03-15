Delaware has a seventh presumptive positive case of coronavirus, state health officials confirmed Sunday.
The Delaware Division of Public Health said the woman, under the age of 30, is associated with the University of Delaware like the state's other six cases.
The woman is not severely ill and is self-isolating at home, DPH said.
The source of her exposure remains under investigation.
"Because of the nature of the disease, we know that we are going to continue to see an increased number of cases in Delaware," said Dr. Karyl Rattay. "With the amount of test samples that health care systems and providers across the state are submitting to the Delaware Public Health Lab and to commercial labs, the numbers of patients being tested have increased significantly."
Going forward, the state said it will only release the number of positive cases. Previously, the state had released the number of persons tested and both negative and positive results.