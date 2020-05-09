Delaware’s number of coronavirus cases continues to rise.
One-hundred-sixty-six new positive cases were added in the last day to bring the total to 6,277.
Eight more people have died from the virus. That total now stands at 221.
The most recent deaths involved persons with underlying health conditions, ranging in age from 22 to 100. Five were female and three male. Two were New Castle County residents, two were Kent County residents, and four were from Sussex County. Six were residents of long-term are facilities. More than 60% of the state’s fatalities were residents on long-term care facilities. Forty-four people, in total, died this week from COVID-19.
The number of recovered patients rose by 162 to 2450, and that means the number of “active” cases decreased slightly to 3,606. However, the number of active cases rose by about 200 this week.
Two-hundred-eighty-eight people are currently being treated the hospital. That number was down by just one after basically staying flat for the week. Of those, 55 were listed as "critically ill," down four from the day prior.
The number of people who have tested negative for the virus increased by 833 to more than 23,000.
Sussex County continues to have the most positive cases of COVID-19. The caseload increased by 54 over the last day to 2990. For the week, Sussex County added more than 500 cases.
New Castle County’s tally stands at 2275 – adding 91 cases since Friday, and 372 for the week.
Kent County has 985 cases and only added 164 cases this week.
Increased testing will continue to lead to an increase in cases as Delaware examines other metrics like hospitalizations and percent of positive cases to determine conditions on the ground with the goal of reopening the economy.
--
WDEL's Amy Cherry contributed to this reporting.