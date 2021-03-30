"I just want to be very clear, I respect what you're trying to do and I think you're sincere--I know you are sincere--in trying to increase access," said Dover state Senator Colin Bonini. "But I think this bad idea. How's that for honest?"
Despite strong pushback from Republican state senators, a bill automatically registering Delawareans to vote during certain interactions at the Division of Motor Vehicles passed 14-7 Tuesday.
Introduced by Brandywine Hundred Sen. Senator Kyle Evans Gay (D-Dist. 5), Senate Bill 5 lays out the groundwork for an automatic voter registration system to be implemented which would kick in when any eligible voter presents proof of US citizenship during a DMV license or ID card transaction. Those being enrolled could decline either registration in its entirety, or party affiliation during the process.
The process currently works the opposite way, with those desiring to vote needing to register to cast a ballot.
Bonini seemed concerned the automatic registration would force anyone to participate in the election process, and though the system was easy enough that it didn't need to be improved beyond its current iteration.
"Why are we compelling people to do this," the elected official asked. "It is incredibly easy to register to vote. It is incredibly easy to participate in our elections. We have--even prior to the pandemic, I think, and please somebody correct me if I'm wrong--but I think we have some of the highest voter participation rates in the country. And I think the idea that the government is going to come in and force you to try to participate is just not--I just--in America, that shouldn't be happening."
Again, the proposed legislation wouldn't force anyone to do anything they didn't want to do, but would make it easier for those who make the late decision to participate in the election process to do so. Bonini also leaned on the argument that voter fraud could occur, an argument that's been made a number of times by a number of political figureheads with increasing frequency since the previous election cycle but a claim which has been unfounded and proven false time after time.
"I just need to state for the record that rhetoric is one thing, but the words of this bill are another," Gay responded. "This is an automatic voter registration system that's providing an opt-out opportunity. This is not compelling anyone to vote. Unlike Australia, we do not fine individuals for failing to participate in our electoral process. This bill is not a partisan bill. And I think that any mention of election fraud in Delaware when none has been raised or proven is really disingenuous on this floor. I would like us to consider this bill in front of us, and what we can do with our voter registration system to make it easier for people to vote."
There were other concerns presented. Marydel Republican state Senator Dave Lawson was worried his Amish constituents would be overwhelmed upon applying for an ID and receiving communication they would need to opt out from the voter registration process if they so desired.
"I have a large Amish community, and they don't vote. They get ID cards from motor vehicles with no pictures on them on staff and they have to present documentation that they are in fact citizens and so on. Are they automatically put on new voter rolls," Lawson asked, adding, "Wouldn't it not be better to leave it the way it is and have folks opt in instead of forcing them in and having them to opt out? Each of these folks aren't engaged in government, they're not engaged in their very simple life. A postcard coming to them for them to opt out of something, when they never asked to opt in, I think it's just contrary to what they stand for."
Gay said Lawson made a good point in reminding her that educating people on exactly what the bill would do was an important step in the process of implementing her legislation. Voters wouldn't be placed on voter registration rolls under 21 days after they received their ID, giving them ample time to communicate their desire not to participate in the election process.
"There's sufficient time for them to opt out of the system if they choose not to participate. Of course, they can be registered as voters and choose not to vote, but this system would move them automatically to the voter rolls during that transaction if they provide a citizenship document," she said, adding, "Critically, though, you can be a registered voter without participating in the system. So, should someone from any community decide that now is the time that there's a critical issue, that an election down the road is somewhere where they want their voice to be heard, automatic voter registration means that at that time on that election day, they can show up and be heard without thinking about the voter registration deadlines that we often see people miss."
Claymont Democrat state Senator Bryan Townsend lent some support to that idea that the bill forces no one to participate in the process, and that the process for making it easier for anyone at anytime to participate whenever they might be so inclined to do so was admirable.
"The idea that we would run the risk that someone might not get registered to vote--because for some people, navigating various systems can be difficult and this just tries to minimize the number of Delawareans who might not be registered to vote--and if the downside is that other people are registered to vote, but then are able to opt out, and if for some reason they don't opt out, they in no way whatsoever are compelled to vote or participate in the process, that is worth it. It is worth it to try. There is basically no harm or pain on people, while elevating others to the status of registered voter. That is fundamental to what we should be about in our democracy."
He also said his own concerns were founded in anyone who could find something they didn't like about the bill.
"This is not a partisan bill on its face and I'm concerned at the idea that open elections and access to voting and access to the polling places--if that's becoming a partisan issue, which clearly in other jurisdictions in our country right now it is--that's it's just troubling and disappointing," Townsend said. "So my hope is that we wouldn't have that route here. I appreciate Senator Gay working on this bill and trying to appropriately squeeze out every ounce of access to the polls that we can get for Delawareans--in this case, with no downside to others."
Read the full proposed legislation here: