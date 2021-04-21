There will be a woman leading Delaware's Chancery Court for the first time in its history.
The Delaware Senate confirmed Vice Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick to move up to Chancellor, taking the role vacated by Andre Bouchard who announced he was retiring this month.
McCormick joined the Chancery Court in 2018, after serving as a partner at Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor in Wilmington where her practice focused on commercial, corporate, and alternative entity litigation in the Court of Chancery.
Governor John Carney nominated McCormick, and said he appreciated getting his choice confirmed.
“The Delaware Court of Chancery is Delaware’s preeminent business court, and Vice Chancellor McCormick will use her experience to make sure it’s well prepared for the future as the next Chancellor.”
In addition, three judicial nominations were confirmed:
Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clark will now serve as Resident Judge of Superior Court in Kent County. Clark joined Superior Court in 2015.
Court of Common Pleas Judge Carl Danberg will now serve as Chief Judge of that court. He's been on the court since 2013.
Justice of the Peace Court Magistrate Emily Ferrell was confirmed as Commissioner on the Court of Common Pleas. She's served on the Justice of the Peace Court since 2015.