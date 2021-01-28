During a Senate Judiciary Committee meeting Wednesday, a virtual room full of supporters showed up to let Delaware lawmakers know, the CROWN Act is what progress looks like.
"Whether you wear your hair natural but blown out like mine is today, or in braids like I wore it just yesterday, or in locks, or in braids, or in an afro, our right to rock our crowns how we see fit must be protected," said Adjoa B. Asamoah, a political strategist and founder of ABA Consulting.
Senate Bill 32, the Create a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair Act, was released to the floor and passed unanimously with 21 "yes" votes Thursday during a Senate Legislative Session. It had been introduced by Sen. Darius Brown (D) after considering the following from a 2019 study, which is included as a synopsis for inspiration behind the legislation:
- Black women are 80% more likely to change their natural hair to meet social norms or expectations at work.
- Black women are 50% more likely to be sent home or know of another Black woman sent home from work because of her hair.
- Black women are 30% more likely to be made aware of a formal workplace appearance policy.
"As a senior director of the media culture and economic justice team at [Color of Change,] my team has teamed up with countless black women and children and run campaigns against individual schools, school districts, and employers who have targeted and punished black people for the way our hair grows out of our heads," said Jade Ogunnaike. "It has led to loss of wages, career mobility, and valuable education time. Less physical, but important all the same: it's also led to the loss of crucial self esteem and sense of belonging. All of us deserve dignity in society, and none of us deserve to have that taken away because of our God-given physical traits."
The bill bans discriminatory practices on the grounds of hair style selection, making the choice of hair styles, particularly in the Black community, protected. It looks to counter an extensive history of having Caucasian standards forced upon a minority community,
"American culture is centered around Eurocentric beauty standards and, for centuries, those whitewashed standards have been weaponized to enact harm against our communities and fuel cultural erasure," Ogunnaike said. "What might appear as a dress code policy or a workplace guideline is actually a hindrance to economic and social mobility for black people...Although Delaware law already prohibits discrimination on basis of race in a variety of settings, Senate Bill 32 makes it clear that race also includes traits historically associated with physical being."
Hair, like any other component of a given culture, is not just a form of expression, but represents so much more to the Black community, but the reductionism focused on African societal norms included the diminishment of what exactly hairstyles meant within the context of communication.
"Black haircare techniques are intricate and psychologically meaningful due to the culture and history of hair, and traditional African societies have represented a complex language system to communicate pride, health, wealth, and rites of passage," said Dr. Afiya Mbilishaka. "However, through acts of dehumanization to enslaved Africans, European slave masters desecrated the crown's of our African ancestors by labeling their hair as fur, or wool."
A cultural redefinition of hair, fortified by law, goes a long way in protecting the mental, emotional, and financial wellbeing of the Black community, she said.
While largely supported both internally and by the public, the Senate bill did find some criticisms. Sen. Dave Lawson (R) was concerned perhaps the bill didn't go far enough, pointing to his family members who keep different hair styles who might need protecting.
"I agree with a bill, I think discrimination in any kind is absolutely deplorable," Lawson said. "I applaud the bill. I just don't think it goes far enough. I think it stops at race. I have two sons, one who wears a high-and-tight. The other who has hair clear down past the shoulders. They're not included in this bill. So if we're looking for equality, it should be across the board, I think, instead of pointing out that it's just one...group that thinks that they're discriminated against because of their hair or their crown. I think that that's a problem, and I think the bill should be expanded."
During Thursday's session, Lawson did not press the issue further, and voted in favor of the legislation.
An issue raised during public comment by Scott Kidner, representing the First State Military Academy, also sought clarification on how these protections would extend to their students, citing hairstyle among members of the school and the Delaware Military Academy and important part of the regiment at those institutions.
"We adhere to, for our school the marine standard of conduct and the standard of care, as it relates to hair," Kidner said. "It's an important component, as you can imagine, for our school. And we just want to make sure that we will be continued to allow our school, and maybe the other JROTC programs that exist, and the public schools, to continue to have those requirements as part of our program."
Delaware Director of the Division of Research Mark Cutrona clarified Thursday that the requirements by those organizations don't meet the requirements prohibited within the legislation.
"At least four branches of the military--US Navy, Marine Corps, Army, and Air Force--over the last six years have changed their growing policies to incorporate these types of hairstyles," he said. "The goal of this legislation is to prohibit discrimination based on these hairstyles. If there is a neutral policy that is put in place about the keeping of one's appearance, and it's neutral and can be defended, then this would not that would not run afoul of this law."
If signed into law, Delaware would become the eighth state to enact such protects, after the CROWN Act was initially passed by California in 2019. The bill passed last year in Delaware's House, but ultimately failed in the Senate.