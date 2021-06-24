Budget work didn't last until the wee hours of the morning on June 30th, the final day of the legislative session.
Instead, this year, state lawmakers sent the FY 2022 budget to Governor Carney several days early.
The state Senate passed the budget Thursday, June 24, just one day after House lawmakers did the same. The Senate's sole "no" vote came from Republican lawmaker Colin Bonini of Dover, who always objects to large spending increases.
"I didn't vote for the budget because it doesn't meet the criteria that I believe in, and I brought legislation numerous times to bring the budget growth within certain numbers--it didn't meet that," he said Thursday.
Due to surging state revenues, the $4.77 billion budget spends $65 million, or 5% more, than Governor John Carney had initially recommended in his budget proposal in January unveiled at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Lawmakers
Senator Trey Paradee (D-Dover) who chairs the Joint Finance Committee said this budget takes care of state employees.
"State employees will receive a $500 across-the-board pay increase; education employees will receive a 1% pay increase in addition to their salary steps. All part-time and full-time employees will receive a one-time bobus of $1,000 that will be paid in November before the holidays," he said. "Looking at increasing co-pays or premiums for state employees, we decided to dedicate $20 million to offset those costs for state employees rather than passing those costs along to them."
The budget also fully funds the never-tapped "rainy day" fund at $252 million and adds $223 million to the state's budget stabilization fund which now totals $286 million.
"That really gives us a lot of cushion, if we, unfortunately, fall into another recession at some point, which is inevitable," said Paradee.
The spending plan also includes:
— $22 million in additional funding for “disadvantaged students,” a term that encompasses low-income students, students whose first language is not English, and students with disabilities
— $17.2 million to increase reimbursement rates for support professionals who work with adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities
— $16 million for student mental health services, including the placement of a mental health professional in every public elementary school
— $10.2 million for efforts to improve academic performance of students in public schools in Wilmington and northern New Castle County.
— $5.2 million to implement a statewide body-worn camera program for police officers.
The additional funding for disadvantaged students is part of Delaware’s obligations under the settlement of a school funding lawsuit brought by the ACLU and Community Legal Aid Society. The settlement required Carney to seek significantly higher funding from the legislature for disadvantaged students over the next several years. He also was required to propose legislation to make funding for disadvantaged students a permanent fixture in the state budget. A bill doing so is awaiting Carney’s signature.
Governor Carney said he looks forward to signing the budget soon.
"This is a responsible, sustainable financial plan that protects taxpayer dollars and invests in the future of our state. In this budget, we’re investing more than ever in our classrooms, and in direct services for low-income students and English learners. These are the children who need our help the most. We’re adding to our budget reserves so we’ll again be ready if we face a crisis or revenue downturn. And we’re investing in our state workers, who have been on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic since Day 1," he said in a written statement.
--
The Associated Press contributed to this report.