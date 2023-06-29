Smoking inside vehicles with minors would be banned in Delaware under a bill that passed the Delaware State Senate Wednesday night.
House Bill 118 would originally set the bar at any passenger under the age of 18, but under an amendment pushed by state Sen. Laura Sturgeon (D-North Wilmington), that age restriction would drop to under 16.
Sturgeon said she was concerned about situations where two 16-or-17-year-olds were driving together.
"I hated to see them get an added fine. I know you can't be pulled over under this bill for smoking, but you could have an extra fine added if you are pulled over for other reasons."
State Sen. David Lawson (R-Marydel), the main Senate sponsor of the bill, said this is a logical progression of the Clean Indoor Air Act passed in 2003 in Delaware, and that children needed a stronger voice and protection from cigarette and other smoke.
"Making sure that people understand just how trapped young people are in a vehicle and they can't get fresh air. If they put the window down they're probably going to meet with some resistance from the parents."
HB118 returns to the House, where they will need to approve the age reduction from 18 to 16.
The bill passed the Senate unanimously, but five Representatives -- Ruth Briggs King (R-Georgetown), Richard Collins (R-Millsboro), Stell Parker Selby (D-Milton), Jeffrey Spiegelman (R-Clayton), and Lyndon Yearick (R-Magnolia) -- voted against the bill in May.