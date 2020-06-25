The state Senate unanimously passed two key spending bills on the second try at its virtual session Thursday.
The $708 million capital improvements bond bill, which pays for school construction and roads as well as other deferred maintenance, was approved unanimously on June 25, 2020.
The $54 million dollar Grants-in-Aid bill, which provides crucial funds to local non-profits, veterans homes, senior centers, and volunteer fire companies. Funding, in almost all cases, was unchanged from last year.
Both measures didn't pass earlier this week after Republicans abstained from voting, requesting more time to review the bills and get public input. They claimed the bills, in their final form, weren't made available to them until an hour before Tuesday's session.
The bond bill and the Grants-in-Aid measures now head to the state House, where they must be approved by June 30.
The Fiscal Year 2021 budget already passed in both Houses and is awaiting the governor's signature.