Studies have shown that 60% of people who experienced abuse in their childhoods saw their abuser harm their pets, while 3 out of 4 abused women saw their partners also threaten or harm their pets.
Noting this, the Delaware Senate has passed almost the entirety (2/3) of a three-part legislation package that protects pets from abuse in addition to protections already in place against domestic violence.
The court would be able to grant a petitioner exclusive care, custody, or control of a companion animal and order a petitioner to stay away from the companion animal.
“...Our pets are members of our family who too often get caught in the middle of family disputes and used as tools of manipulation or abuse,” says prime sponsor Senator Nicole Poore, D-New Castle. “This legislation will give Family Court the authority to treat animal violence as a red flag in a protection-from-abuse case and help keep family pets away from abusers.”
The court would be able to determine who the caretaker of the animal could be and if someone would have to stay away from the animal as well.
The bill could actually help spot domestic violence in homes earlier, as animal abuse can be a warning sign.
“Injuring an animal is often a precursor to violence against a child, spouse, or intimate partner,” says prime sponsor Senator Stephanie Hansen, D-Middletown. “Social workers and caseworkers can play key roles in cross-reporting animal abuse and human violence. The legislation passed by the Senate today will direct enforcement agencies to be on the lookout for warning signs that may indicate future abuse and report it to the Office of Animal Welfare.”
According to the Animal Welfare Center, 37 states currently include pets in protection from abuse orders.