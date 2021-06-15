A pair of bills targeting firearm restrictions are heading to the governor's desk after completing their journey through the General Assembly, passing on the Senate floor Tuesday.
House Bill 124 prohibits individuals knowingly subjected to Protection from Abuse Orders from purchasing, owning, or possessing, or any individual who has an outstanding warrant for any felony or for misdemeanor domestic violence from purchasing, a deadly weapon. House Bill 125 targets "ghost gun" ownership, making it illegal to possess an unfinished firearm frame with no serial number, or to manufacture an untraceable firearm using a 3D printer.
The former passed with only a brief conversation around specifics regarding ex parte orders, though not with complete support. As Democratic Senator Laura Sturgeon explained, violence against victims of domestic violence can often crescendo with the involvement of a firearm.
"House Bill 124 is so important and vital for the safety of women; 4.5 million women are threatened with a gun by an intimate partner," she said. "An abusive partner's access to a firearm is a serious threat to victims of domestic violence, making it five times more likely that a woman will be killed."
The bill passed with 14 affirmative votes, six no votes, and one "not voting." Republican Senators Colin Bonini, Gerald Hocker, Dave Lawson, Brian Pettyjohn, Bryant Richardson, and David Wilson all voted against stopping those accused of domestic violence from obtaining or possessing firearms, while Democrat Senator Bruce Ennis abstained from voting.
Regarding HB125, there was more vocal opposition. Pettyjohn attempted to attach an amendment--one primary senate sponsor Sen. Nicole Poore labeled "unfriendly"--which would provide a 90-day window to hobbyists who've built or own weapons created themselves for them to bring those firearms to a gun shop to have them issued a serial number.
"We always hear the call that, 'You are trying to criminalize people who are otherwise law-abiding citizens,'" Pettyjohn said. "This takes that into account and just says, 'If you've got one, fine, bring it over, take it to a dealer, get your background check we'll okay you, and then you can keep it. Otherwise, if you don't do that, within 90 days after the enactment, then you fall under the criminal penalties of this bill.'"
He argued people trying to skirt the law are already going to ignore this new law, and this would take into account those looking to continue their hobby in good faith. Poore said the amendment would just be creating a loophole for a loophole. The amendment failed 8 to 13.
Ghost guns aren't an issue in the First State, Lawson claimed, and said this bill just looks to create a solution for a non-existent problem.
"These things are already illegal. So I just ask you to consider that. Because there's already safeguards. I don't think this is necessary," he said. "I think that if we look at this honestly, you'll see that ghost guns aren't a problem. This is legislation looking for a problem, which I don't think there is one."
In her opening remarks about the bill, though, Poore pointed out there were already statistics available from law enforcement regarding the presence of ghost guns in Delaware.
"Between January 2020 and February of 2021, Delaware State Police estimates there were 60 ghost guns confiscated. Charges were involved in approximately 46 of those recoveries," she said. "So people are using 3D printers, manufacturing firearm components or entire guns that are untraceable and undetected by metal detectors. That's a terrifying thought."
The bill passed 13 yes, 8 no, with Senators Bonini, Hocker, Lawson, Pettyjohn, Richardson, and Wilson all again voting no, this time joined by Ennis and Democrat Sen. Stephanie Hansen.