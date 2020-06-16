The Delaware state Senate has unanimously passed the first leg of a constitutional amendment that bans discrimination based on race, color, or national origin, adding the language to the Equal Rights Amendment.
Senate Bill 191 is the first piece of legislation to pass on the Delaware Legislative Black Caucus' Justice for All Agenda, revealed last week in front of Legislative Hall in Dover.
The bill, introduced by its prime sponsor, state Sen. Darius Brown, who represents part of Wilmington, saw no debate Tuesday in the Senate's virtual session. Several lawmakers also sought to sign on as cosponsors prior to the bill's passage.
“Dismantling systemic racism in Delaware must begin with our founding document from which all other laws in our state are derived,” said Senator Darius Brown, chairman of the Delaware Legislative Black Caucus, in a written statement.
The measure now heads to the House, where as a constitutional amendment, it must pass by a two-thirds vote. In order to become law, SB 191 must also pass, again, in both houses next legislative session.
"Once this process is complete, our Constitution will state clearly, once and for all, that all people – no matter their skin color and no matter their backgrounds – are guaranteed the basic rights and dignity that have been promised to us for generations,” said Brown, the second Black man elected to the Delaware Senate. “America’s original sin can only be addressed through acts of social justice and this is only the first step in the long road to redemption that lays ahead.”