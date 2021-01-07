State officials Thursday announced members of the Delaware National Guard would be headed to Washington, DC, in the wake of violent far-right extremists, enflamed by President Donald Trump's continued propagation of lies about the 2020 election, storming the Capitol building during the electoral vote certification process Wednesday.
Governor John Carney said troops would be supporting law enforcement and ongoing security efforts following yesterday's riots and siege at the Capitol during one of America's most basic democratic processes.
"Join me in thanking members of the Delaware National Guard - and all of our first responders - for their service to our state and country," Carney posted to social media channels.
With President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris slated to take the reins January 20, 2020, Inauguration Day is likely a focus after January 6 put on full display a need for strengthened security efforts.
Delaware National Guard spokesman Bernie Kale said specific numbers of troops being deployed and schedules of troops movements are not being disclosed.
"As of right now there's a lot of moving pieces and security concerns and we don't want to put anyone in jeopardy," said Kale. "This is what we train for, this is what we do."
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the state would be sending 1,000 members of its own National Guard to DC as well. Maryland and Virginia made similar announcements, while New Jersey has announced it would be sending state police to assist.