The highest single-day total for new novel coronavirus COVID-19 cases in Delaware was reported Friday.
According to Delaware Division of Public Health officials, as of 6 p.m. on Thursday, November 19, 2020, there were 649 new cases, the largest single-day increase since the beginning of the pandemic. The seven-day average for new cases stood at 398.9.
The seven-day average for percentage of persons testing positive increased from 12.9% on November 12th to 14.8% on November 19th. That number was roughly 10.5% two weeks ago, and about 6% a month ago. The seven-day average for percentage of tests that were positive increased from 4.7% on November 10th to 5.9% on November 17th.
There have been a total of 30,816 positive cases in the First State since the start of the pandemic, including 15,534 individuals considered recovered.
There are 170 individuals currently hospitalized--26 of those critically--in Delaware from COVID-19, an increase of more than 40 from last week's update, and the highest number since May.
In Delaware 746 individuals have died from COVID-19 complications, with four of those being reported today.