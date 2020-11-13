Roughly two weeks after Halloween, Delaware saw 465 new positive novel coronavirus COVID-19 cases Friday, the largest single-day increase since the start of the pandemic. The high mark was previously set in April.
While total cases stood at 28,016, average daily increases also set a record high, climbing to 279. The average percentage of people testing positive increased to 12.8%
There were two new fatalities associated with the virus announced Friday, bringing the weekly death total to 16 and the overall total for Delaware since the start of the pandemic to 734.
Nationally, there are more than 10.5 million cases and deaths associated with the virus are approaching the quarter-million mark. The COVID Tracking Project reported 150,000 Americans tested positive just yesterday, setting an all-time high record, breaking the previous set just the day prior.
Public health officials nationwide are concerned about hospitals being overwhelmed, with more than 67,000 hospitalized because of the virus on Thursday, also another record.
Three food pantries hosted by the Food Bank of Delaware will be hosted in the coming week. All open at 11 a.m. on a first-come, first-served basis:
- Monday, November 16: Crossroad Community Church, Georgetown
- Wednesday, November 18: Dover International Speedway
- Friday, November 20: Delaware Tech-Stanton campus
Information on pop-up and standing testing locations to determine COVID status can be found at the state's testing website.