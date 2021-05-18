Whether 'tis nobler in the mind to suffer the masks and distance of an outrageous pandemic or, by vaccinating, end them, whatever your choice, Delaware Shakespeare returns to Rockwood Park this summer and you're invited.
"I would say this is a transition year," said Producing Artistic Director David Stradley. "Last year, we did three in-person, socially distance events with small audiences [with the Soliloquy Stroll], and we're building on those this year. We're not quite getting back to welcoming 400 people out to the park this summer with a two-hour production, But instead we're offering three different events that we can welcome slightly reduced audiences to, and keep audiences and performers socially distanced--if that is still required come July. With the CDC recommendations shifting, we kind of don't know what the requirements are going to be when it gets to July, but the plan is to offer these three slightly smaller scale events that we could do, no matter what the public health guidelines are at that time."
From July 16 through August 1, 2021, those interested can pay whatever they'd like this year--with $10, $20, and $30 tickets available--to see any of the three offerings Delaware Shakespeare will be performing in its 19th year at Rockwood Park at 4651 Washington Street Extension in Wilmington.
"We have three, we think, really fun and creative programs. The one we'll be offering the most performances of is called Midsummer Mixtape, and that'll be a celebration of original music from past and future Delaware Shakespeare productions, along with performances of scenes from those events," Stradley said. "And then, two other programs that really link into the anti-racism work that we've been doing in the last year. There's one program called Rosalind x 3, which will explore the really great lead character from As You Like It, but viewing that character through three different cultural lenses, that'll be part performance, but also part discussion with artists as they explore their process on working on this role. And then we'll also be doing two nights of Shakespeare Poetry Slam. That'll be curated by a Wilmington-area spoken word artist who goes by the stage name of Anthem, and that'll be a night of hip-hop and spoken word works that are somehow or other, inspired by Shakespeare."
Equity and equality aren't new themes to Delaware Shakespeare, Stradley said, as they've played a role in a number of initiatives to reach and even greater, more diverse audience in Wilmington, but George Floyd's murder refocused their efforts to tell a wider range of stories.
"For the last five years, Delaware Shakespeare has been doing a lot of work just trying to expand our audience and really serve the full community. In a normal year, we do something called our Community Tour, where we take a performance and travel into prisons and homeless shelters and community centers. And we do that with wildly diverse casts and very diverse audiences," he said. "When the the death of George Floyd happened, it was just so clear to us that, with the artists we were working with and the audience that we serve, we needed to do more on our part to try to help create a better and more just world. We've been doing a lot of internal work on anti-racism policies and practices, but also looking at how that can infuse our programming as well, and seeing what other voices we can share besides this 400-year-old white guy named William Shakespeare."
Another feature returning this year is the pre-show picnicking popular with visitors rom pre-pandemic years. Show-goers can come to the park an hour before the shows begin to dine before the performances. Those interested in attending a show can visit DelShakes.org.