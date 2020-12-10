The state is in the process of changing its guidance for quarantines for those who are considered a "close contact" of someone who's tested positive for COVID-19.
In line with new CDC guidance, Delawareans who've been labeled a "close contact" may now quarantine for 10 days without a negative test or eight days with a negative test.
"The 14-day quarantine, right now, it may cast a wide net and keep people away from exposing others, but it also is a high burden on individuals and society--keeping people out of work for a 14-day period, and it also doesn't really promote being tested," said Dr. Karyl Rattay, director of the Division of Public Health.
The guidance will say that those who get a PCR test via a nasal or mouth swab on days five, six or seven of their quarantine can exit quarantine on day eight. Rapid tests on day seven or thereafter during quarantine would also be considered acceptable.
"If everything's fine, then by day eight they can exit quarantine," she said. "And when I say 'everything's fine'--that means negative test--and for either 10-day or seven-day, you must not have symptoms."
The change does not apply to those who've tested positive for COVID-19. Full 14-day quarantines are still required for those individuals.
Rattay said evidence has shown that very few people become infected with COVID-19 after 10 days.
"Maybe, 1 percent are going to become positive after 10 days," she said at Tuesday's COVID-19 news conference."
Public health experts recommend that anyone who leaves quarantine on day eight or 10 should continue to social distance themselves from others and wear a face covering in any public settings for a full 14 days.
There are exceptions to the guidance, however. Those working in long-term care settings, where risk of COVID-19 is extremely high and dangerous to a vulnerable population should stick with full 14-day quarantines.
"Especially with residents because spread across individuals there can obviously have devastating consequences as we have seen," she said.
Rattay said new systems and protocols are in the process of being put in place. But contact tracers, through the end of the year, may still recommend 14-day quarantines, in conflict with the new guidance.
"We're working to set up a center, where people can either email us or call us to get us the information about their test, or about their quarantine days so that they can clear at seven or 10 days," she said. "We do not require DPH clearance for people to be able to go back to work."
That system should be in place by early next week, according to the Division of Public Health.