After it gets done battering Florida, the remnants of Hurricane Ian are going to bring rain and wind to Delaware, meaning it could be a dismal weekend for outdoor activities.
Delaware Weather Network meteorologist Matt Powell says after dumping more than a foot of rain on central Florida, Ian will exit to the Atlantic and curl back to South Carolina.
"But it's only going to be over the Atlantic Ocean for six, eight, maybe ten hours," Powell tells WDEL News.
Rain and wind will then move into Delaware late Friday night, with winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour - gusting over 40 mph.
"We're looking at wind-driven heavy rain on Saturday and Sunday, with showers possibly lingering into Monday," Powell said.
And that means some wet autumnal events.
"We're at the point that we're having a lot of fall festivals. The Eagles and the Ravens both have home games on Sunday. So, any outdoor plans could really be affected throughout the weekend," Powell said.
Powell says an inch or two of rain is likely.