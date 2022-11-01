One of the biggest Powerball jackpots in history went unclaimed on Halloween night, leaving Delawareans and the rest of the country to chase an estimated $1.2 billion prize on Wednesday.
No one connected on the combination of 13-19-36-39-59 with the Powerball of 13 during Monday Night's drawing, the 39th straight time it has not been hit since a $202 million prize was claimed on August 6.
Monday's draw was just the second time in Powerball history the jackpot was worth a billion dollars or more, with the record prize standing at $1.5 billion from a January 2016 draw.
Powerball's cousin game MegaMillions had a $1.28 billion jackpot won on July 29.
Delaware did not go away totally empty handed Monday, with one ticket worth $50,000 for matching 4 of the 5 main balls, and the Powerball.
There were also 6 $300 winners, and 51 $100 winners for those who matched either 4 of the main balls, or 3 and the Power Ball. The extra money came for those who spent an extra dollar for the Megaplier of 3x.
Delaware will sell tickets for Wednesday's draw until 9:45 p.m.