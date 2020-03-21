With 40 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 in Delaware, Governor John Carney is ordering everyone off the beach and will move to ban non-essential business early next week.
In a third modification to his State of Emergency Saturday around lunchtime, Carney announced he's prohibiting public access to Delaware's beaches except for exercise or dog walking on beaches, where that's permitted. Carney hinted about closing the beaches in remarks made on WDEL Friday.
The beach ban goes into effect at 5 p.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020. The restrictions are in place until May 15, 2020, or until the public threat of COVID-19 is eliminated.
"We need everyone to take this situation seriously," he said. "We saw too many people on the beaches yesterday, and we weren't seeing the kind of social distancing that we need in order to slow the spread of coronavirus."
As he sees more states issuing stay-at-home orders, Carney told MSNBC Saturday that he will further amend his State of Emergency to close non-essential businesses early next week--a move in line with steps already taken by Maryland, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.
"We need to be consistent with what's happening in the region," said Carney. "We need to have a consistent set of requirements and restrictions, and we're looking at that to be in with what's happening across our borders.
Carney has also authorized state and local law enforcement to enforce the provisions of his orders, noting the State of Emergency has the full force and effect of the law.
Rehoboth Beach Mayor Paul Kuhns said he understands the governor's decision.
"This move is for the health and safety for all our citizens," Kuhns said.
Lewes Mayor Ted Becker echoed those sentiments.
"Our beach communities are a very important part of the state's economy, but they are not equipped to be a safe harbor for those who come from other areas. We urge everyone to shelter in the location of their primary residence," said Becker.
One additional case of COVID-19 was announced Saturday by Delaware Public Health officials. Currently, New Castle County has 28 cases of COVID-19 while Kent County has five cases, and Sussex County has seven cases.