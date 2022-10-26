Delawareans who want to learn about the state's rich sports history will get some additional chances to visit the past.
The Delaware Sports Museum & Hall of Fame, located at Frawley Stadium, will be open on Saturdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. for the first time.
The museum, which is accessible from an outside entrance along the first base side of the stadium, has traditionally only been open before Blue Rocks home games, but Executive Director Scott Selheimer said he hopes the additional tour time can help boost visitations.
"I think it's kind of a hidden gem along the (Riverfront), it's a great location. It's really the only brick-and-mortar sports museum in the state."
Admission to the DSMHOF is free, and Selheimer said there are plenty of unique First State artifacts.
"We have an interactive conversation with Judy Johnson, we have a bicycle from the early 1900s that has the giant wheels, and an oar that was used in the Olympics by Frank Shakespeare who was an Olympian and a Delawarean."
Over 400 people have been inducted into the Hall going back to 1976, when Judy Johnson and Edward "Porky" Oliver were among the inaugural class.
The Hall is beginning the process of nominating its 2023 Class, and will hold a public nomination event on Sunday, November 13 at the New Castle Presbyterian Church at 25 East 2nd Street in New Castle beginning at 2 p.m.
While you can submit a nomination form at any time, Selheimer said there could be an advantage to advocating for your candidates, whether in person or virtually.
"A lot of times when you come in person, that can have a lot more meaning to people than reading a sheet of paper, because you can see the passion they have for someone."
Nominees can come from any role in sports, whether it's players, coaches, officials, administrators, or broadcasters.
Selheimer said there are things they are looking for from a strong nomination.
"The passion. If you really feel that someone has known that person really well, got to see them first-hand how they coached, played, or officiated, and had a relationship with them and how they saw them and how much of an impact they had on the sport, that really comes out in person."
Nominees must be either a native Delawarean or have achieved some of their notoriety while in Delaware.
Athletes and coaches must have been out of their sport for at least five years, although there is an exception made for coaches who coach past the age of 60.
You can learn more about the nomination process and download the nomination form at their website.
Nominations for the Class of 2023 are due by December 15.