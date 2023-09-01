Winning Trout stamp

rainbow trout by Trevor Dumaw of Colorado Springs, Colorado

 DNREC

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) has announced the winners of the state Waterfowl Stamp and Trout Stamp art contests.

Jeffrey Klinefelter, a ten time Delaware stamp contest winner, took top honors for his painting of a redheaded duck, while Trevor Dumaw of Colorado Springs, Colorado, won for his depiction of a rainbow trout.

waterfowl stamp winner

Redheaded duck by Jeffrey Klinefelter

Klinefelter receives a $2,500 cash prize along with 150 artist’s proofs of the limited edition print series.

Dumaw wins $250 and retains the rights to reproduce and sell prints of the stamp artwork.

Additional honorees in the 2024/25 Waterfowl Stamp category:

  • Second place: Guy Crittenden, Richmond, Va.
  • Third place: John Stewart, Wilmington, Del.
  • Honorable mentions: Caleb Metrich, Lake Tomahawk, Wis.; Marion Orchard, Severn, Md.; Michael Kensinger, Altoona, Pa.; and Jonathan Milo, Monroe, Conn.

Additional honorees in the 2024 Trout Stamp category:

  • Second place: Dennis Arp, Edison, Neb., brook trout
  • Third place: Tory Farris, Dover-Foxcroft, Maine, brown trout
  • Honorable mentions: Tiffany Beczkalo, Dallas, Ga., rainbow trout; Walter Wincek, Elyria, Ohio, brook trout; Matt Doyle, Everett, Pa., brook trout.

