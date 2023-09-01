The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) has announced the winners of the state Waterfowl Stamp and Trout Stamp art contests.
Jeffrey Klinefelter, a ten time Delaware stamp contest winner, took top honors for his painting of a redheaded duck, while Trevor Dumaw of Colorado Springs, Colorado, won for his depiction of a rainbow trout.
Klinefelter receives a $2,500 cash prize along with 150 artist’s proofs of the limited edition print series.
Dumaw wins $250 and retains the rights to reproduce and sell prints of the stamp artwork.
Additional honorees in the 2024/25 Waterfowl Stamp category:
- Second place: Guy Crittenden, Richmond, Va.
- Third place: John Stewart, Wilmington, Del.
- Honorable mentions: Caleb Metrich, Lake Tomahawk, Wis.; Marion Orchard, Severn, Md.; Michael Kensinger, Altoona, Pa.; and Jonathan Milo, Monroe, Conn.
Additional honorees in the 2024 Trout Stamp category:
- Second place: Dennis Arp, Edison, Neb., brook trout
- Third place: Tory Farris, Dover-Foxcroft, Maine, brown trout
- Honorable mentions: Tiffany Beczkalo, Dallas, Ga., rainbow trout; Walter Wincek, Elyria, Ohio, brook trout; Matt Doyle, Everett, Pa., brook trout.