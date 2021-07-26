Markee CEO Craig Doig said his team realized that COVID-19 restrictions were creating a challenge for companies and events used to holding events or conducting business in-person.
"Early in the pandemic, we saw a big hole in the 'need to do on-line or digital event' space, and over time, what we found was that people were looking for ownership of spaces, not just events online."
The result of the Yorklyn-based company's work is a virtual communications platform known as Markee.
"In a nutshell, we combine the features of Zoom and Slack in your own branded space on your website."
Doig said many groups and companies raced to Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and Slack, which allowed them to do their required connections, instead of the company's logo showcased at an event "Zoom" would always be in the corner.
"We call that the equivalent of meeting at Starbucks. Typically that's because those product sets are not available to simply deploy on your own website, or for yourself. What Markee will let you do is put all of your documents and everything on one page, but with your logo in the corner, at your website, with your name on it."
Doig said getting into the online meeting space is a challenge, as they were hardly the only company with a similar idea, but they had to try to separate themselves.
"We found that we were often competing against 7-8 operations a week as we were pitching, but really distinguished ourselves was our focus on ownership and privacy. A lot of people were building platforms, but were not focusing on the ownership and the privacy measures to product their customers from the business themselves."
