Delaware officials are still sorting out how to take advantage of an upcoming shortened national phone number to access suicide prevention help.
An FCC goal is in place that about July 16, 2022, dialing 9-8-8 will allow callers to more quickly reach the National Suicide Prevention Hotline, which is currently accessed at 1-800-273-TALK(8255).
Dr. Claire Wang of Delaware's Crisis Intervention Services said the goal of the shortened code is to make it easier to call for help, when people may need it most.
"Having this 3-digit, easy-to-remember number destigmatizes the mental health crisis that many people are experiencing."
Dr. Wang was asked during Tuesday's New Castle County Council Community Services Committee meeting why a different extension was needed beyond 9-1-1.
"To diverge the mental health crisis response from criminal justice and emergency room default system, into something more person-centric and higher quality."
Currently, besides Delaware's call system consists of a series of mental health crisis hotline numbers:
- ContactLifeline, Inc. -- 1-800-273-TALK(8255)
- Youth Crisis Response -- 1-800-969-HELP(4357)
- Adult Crisis Response (DSAMH)
- 1-800-652-2929 (Northern Delaware)
- 1-800-345-6785 (Southern Delaware)
In addition, the Delaware Hope Line was established by the Delaware Division of Substance Abuse and Mental Health (DSAMH) at 1-833-9-HOPEDE (947-7333).
Glenn Owens of Crisis Intervention Services said that number is just as important.
"It is a warmline, as opposed to a hotline, staffed by people with lived experience, that is setup to provide connections to services, agencies, or just interpersonal connections to help people get through some difficult times. It generally is a service for folks who may not meet the criteria of crisis intervention, but could really use some help in trying to figure out their next steps."
It's unclear what Delaware agency/agencies will take the 9-8-8 calls, if they will be handled by dispatchers in each county like 9-1-1, or if one of the Delaware crisis agencies will step into the rule directly.
According to National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) research, five states (Virginia, Indiana, Utah, Idaho, and Washington) have already passed 9-8-8 legislation.
Three states have had a bill pass at least one chamber, with 10 other states, including New Jersey, having introduced a bill. Three others, including Pennsylvania, are expected to introduce bills soon, while Montana and Kansas have seen legislation fail.
Delaware is one of 30 states that have not acted at the moment, with states being allowed to levy fees and surcharges on mobile and IP enabled services to establish 9-8-8 centers.
Dr, Wang said she hopes that making it easier to get assistance will help the 1 in 5 people over the age of 12 who have a mental health condition get connected to the right people before it is too late.
"For every one person who dies by suicide, an average of 316 people have seriously considered it."
May is National Mental Health Awareness Month. If you, or someone you know, needs help, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is at 1-800-273-TALK, and will it not be deactivated even as 9-8-8 is established.