Delaware state employees are now eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Employees, of all ages, received a communication Monday, saying they'd be eligible for vaccination beginning Tuesday.
Over the past two weeks, the Division of Public Health said vaccination has been expanded to a number of employees in a variety of sectors.
"Vaccinations have been provided or invitations have been given to poultry workers, food manufacturers, port workers, Amtrak workers, grocery and other food service workers, restaurant workers, farmers and agricultural workers, personal service employees, veterinarians, and higher education staff as well as county and local governments. Those groups joined the health care, emergency, education, and child care workers previously eligible. This week, state government employees are now being included," said DPH spokeswoman Jen Brestel.
Other essential employees can also be vaccinated in this latest phase, but employers are urged to contact vaccineplanning@delaware.gov to set up a plan for vaccination. From there, essential employees are supposed to receive invitations for vaccinations.
The expansion comes as the state's waiting list opens up to those who live or work in Delaware who are 50 years or old and up Tuesday, March 23. They can register on the state's waiting list by clicking here Tuesday.
Pharmacies began vaccinating Delawareans 50 and older last week.
Delawareans ages 16-64 with high- and moderate-risk health conditions can also get vaccinated through their medical provider or receive a referral from their provider to a health care or hospital system.
The state's vaccine tracker shows 377,195 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the state. That equates to 13.7% of the state's population being fully vaccinated while nearly 26% have received an initial dose of vaccine.