There might be some improvements coming to a portion of the facilities at the Delaware State Fair, if proposed funding passes through federal legislature, U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester said Friday while visiting the grounds.
"I haven't had them yet, but I am actually looking forward to the chocolate covered bacon," Blunt Rochester from Harrington on July 23, 2021.
While taking in the sites of the fair, the representative told WDEL's Chris Carl one of the buildings--the New Castle Agricultural Building--was the focus of federal funding for potential upgrades that would benefit the community as a whole.
"We're able to help support a community-funded project that we got to greenlight for in the House of Representatives, and we'll be voting on as a part of the budget package," she said. "It's to renovate and upgrade one of the buildings here, one of the structures...and the goal of that building is really to provide support and services as a facility for students or families, and really, to help educate folks and, ultimately, improve our economy."
She's seeking more than $900,000 to improve the structure--which still needs to be approved in the House next week, then the Senate, and signed off by President Joe Biden--but should that happen, Blunt Rochester envisions an educational facility with regular access available to the community.
"It would be used year-round. And it would create opportunities for programming for students that go through the 4H program, or are part of the Future Farmers of America program," she said. "It would also be available to community residents for different kinds of activities...There will even be programming focused on STEM and STEAM to make sure our young people are prepared for the future of work...And that's the future of farming as well."
And she said, once approved, it's likely the building would be upgraded by as early as next year's fair.
"This is a shovel-ready kind of project where, once they put that shovel in the ground, it should take about nine months," Blunt Rochester said. "Hopefully we'll be able to see the fruits of it next year. So we're very excited about it."