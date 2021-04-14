Over two months after setting their entertainment lineup, the Delaware State Fair announced five acts have cancelled, and have determined four of their replacements.
Sam Hunt, TobyMac, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Hank Williams, Jr., and an I Love the 90s show have all been cancelled. Refunds for those who bought tickets from the Delaware State Fair will be processed beginning on Thursday, April 15, 2021.
In their place, the State Fair announced four shows, which will have tickets going on sale beginning on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at 10 a.m.
The Renegade Monster Truck Show steps in Harrington on July 22. The 12,000 lb. monster trucks specialize in wheelies, donuts, and other stunt driving skills.
Country artists Tracy Byrd and Jo Dee Messina are the new headliners on July 27. Byrd broke onto the scene with "Holdin' Heaven" in 1993, while Messina's nine number one hits includes "Heads Carolina, Tails California".
More country music takes place July 28, with Hardy and John Langston. Hardy was one of three writers on the Florida/Georgia Line song "Up Down".
The final new act is on closing night, as Christian music stars Zach Williams and Stephen Stanley finish off the entertainment schedule.
In addition, Riley Green's show that was original scheduled for July 28 has been moved to July 26.
No entertainment is currently posted for July 30.
Here is the updated Delaware State Fair Entertainment Lineup:
- July 22 - Renegade Monster Truck Tour - 7:30
- July 23 - Blippi The Musical - 3:00 and 6:00
- July 24 - Lauren Alaina and Maddie & Tae - 7:30
- July 25 - Demolition Derby - 6:00
- July 26 - Riley Green with TBD - 7:30
- July 27 - Tracy Byrd with Jo Dee Messina - 7:30
- July 28 - Hardy with Jon Langston - 7:30
- July 29 - Live Harness Racing - 7:00
- July 31 - Zach Williams with Stephen Stanley