Officials with the Delaware State Fair said a record last day attendance of 58,600 capped off the 103rd edition of the annual event in Harrington.
That final day contributed to an overall visitor mark of 299,511.
The nearly 300,000 people at the fair makes it the 4th most attended in its history.
True to its agricultural and animal husbandry roots, the Junior Livestock Auction grossed record sales proceeds of $285,000 with the sale of 121 market animals.
The funds raised are distributed to junior exhibitors who owned the top placing junior market animals.
The dates for the 104th annual Delaware State Fair are Thursday, July 20, 2023, through Saturday, July 29, 2023.