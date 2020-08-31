A Newark townhouse fire has been ruled arson, and officials are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect caught on surveillance footage, the Delaware State Fire Marshal announced Monday.
According to officials, a townhome in the unit block of East Cleveland Avenue that sustained $5,000 in property damage around 3 a.m. on August 17, 2020, was intentionally set.
The interior was damaged by an intentionally set fire while the townhouse was unoccupied, officials said. There were no reported injuries.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the Delaware State Fire Marshal - New Castle Division at 302.323.5375 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.