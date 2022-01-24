Republican state Rep. Richard Collings (R-Millsboro) hopes his latest bill will keep more of Delawareans hard-earned money in their pockets.
"If we have inflation--and obviously we do--for example, at 7%, inflation, prices and wages, all things being equal, double about every 10 years," Collins said. "So that means that lower income people especially, who are working and have income, will see large tax increases simply because inflation causes your wages to go higher."
House Bill 278 will adjust tax brackets in line with inflation, he said. Currently, an individual jumping from the first to second tier of the tax bracket would face an increase of 77% in their taxes, according to Collins. With his bill, he said tax brackets would increase accordingly, so someone receiving not a substantial bump in pay, but minimal increase to match inflation, would not be moved to a new bracket.
"The government gets a higher and higher percentage of money from the taxpayers," he said. "My bill simply says, if we had 7% inflation for the year, the tax brackets would be adjusted upwards 7%, so your wages could go up by 7% and you'd pay no additional tax."
Inflation hasn't been an issue for a few decades, Collins said, but it's currently a significant issue that he said experts and economists are saying could remain a problem for some time. Delaware is in a good spot financially currently, and Collins said now would be a good time to make this move to give back to First State residents.
"This year, our current projected surplus is $880 million. Over the last two years, as we sit here right now, we've had $2.8 billion in excess revenue on a budget of a little over $4 billion dollars,' Collins said. "The party in charge has not given back one iota to the to the taxpayers. Not one dime."
Collins said he'd like to change that, especially for his hardworking constituents.
"[Thursday,] we passed a bill in the House that makes unemployment income tax free. You can receive up to $400 a week for unemployment. If you do that and don't work, you're going to get that money tax free, if that bill passes the Senate," Collins said. "We won't give tax relief to those working? If you work, if you put yourself at risk as a hospital worker, you pay taxes? That just doesn't seem right to me."
The bill is currently awaiting a hearing in the House Revenue & Finance Committee, If adopted, his bill would become effective December 31, 2022.
Read the bill in full here: