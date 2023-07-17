The Delaware State Housing Authority has received almost $3 million in funds from the government for the Recovery Housing Program Action Plan.
RHP's goal is to give stable, temporary housing for up to two years for those recovering from addiction.
The deadline for applications for the grant is August 11 at 4:00 p.m.
Only 501(c) (3) nonprofit developers are eligible but partnerships with other nonprofits and organizations are encouraged.
Director of DSHA Eugene Young, Jr says that while addressing substance abuse in the community will take innovative and effective collaborations, they are excited to work with other groups to increase the number of recovery houses available to Delawareans.