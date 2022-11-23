Annual park passes and surf fishing permits to the Delaware State Parks go on sale next Tuesday.
The annual park passes offer admission to all of Delaware's 16 state parks, and cost $35 for in-state residents and $70 for out-of-state visitors.
62-and-older receive a reduction to $18 for in-state and $35 out-of-state.
In addition, a $65 lifetime pass is available for Delawareans 65-and-older, Military Passes are available for $17.50, and an Assistance Program Pass is available for $10.
Active duty military personnel with an out-of-state license can get the annual pass at the in-state rate.
The Tuesday, November 29 sale also includes surf fishing permits, which allows drivers to go onto Delaware's five drive-on fishing beaches for $90 in-state or $180 out-of-state.
DNREC announced changes to their surf fishing policies for 2023, and peak times of weekends and holidays will be covered by a reservation system only accessible by permit holders.
An off-peak permit of $70 in-state or $140 out-of-state is also available, but excludes weekend and holidays.
The surf fishing permit also doubles as an annual park pass.