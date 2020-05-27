Campgrounds at Delaware State Parks will become available for rent on June 1 as Delaware lifts its ban on short-term rentals.
All state park campsites, cabins, cottages, and yurts have been closed since March 24 due to COVID-19, with all previously-made reservations during that time period being refunded.
Those with reservations through June 15 can still cancel with a full refund.
DNREC said all cabins and cottages will be sanitized by a professional cleaning service between rentals, to allow Parks staff to focus on cleaning common park areas.
Some nature centers and playgrounds will remain closed due to COVID-19 restrictions.
All visitors to Delaware State Parks must carry a face mask or covering, and wear it in restrooms, enclosed spaces, and when you cannot maintain six feet from members of different households.
The reopening involves the following rentals:
- Cape Henlopen: Tents, RVs, cabins
- Delaware Seashore: Tents, RVs
- Indian River Marina: Cottages
- Killens Pond: Tents, RVs, cabins
- Lums Pond: Tents, RVs, yurts
- Trap Pond: Tents, RVs, yurts, cabins
To reserve a campsite, you can go to the DNREC Website, or call 1.877.987.2757.