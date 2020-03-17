Delaware State Parks are now free to the public through April 30, while many of their services will now only be available online during the COVID-19 restrictions.
Citing a wish to keep Delawareans active during a time when many are working from home or aren't in school, Delaware's parks, which began their fee season on March 1, will now be free.
“Times are challenging and options are few, and this is an opportunity for Delawareans to experience our amazing parks and wildlife areas, to embrace nature while we maintain social distance from each other,” said DNREC Secretary Shawn Garvin in a statement. “Hopefully, people will enjoy them enough that they will want to keep coming back long after coronavirus has passed, so we encourage people to buy a state park or wildlife conservation area pass online to use for the rest of the season and to support park and wildlife area operations.”
Cabins, bathhouses, and cottages remain open at this point, although park and wildlife offices will close at the end of business on Tuesday.
On Wednesday, sales of fishing licenses, hunting licenses, and other passes typically handled by DNREC are to be done by any third-party vendor that remains open, instead of at DNREC's Dover offices.
Annual park passes and surf fishing tags should be purchased online, and will be mailed before the April 30 re-institution of fees.
Other notes from DNREC:
- Commercial fishing license sales will continue at the Department’s main office in Dover by appointment only. Call 302-739-9916 to make an appointment.
- Applications and information provided for well, septic, air, water and other permits are being accepted by email, mail and phone, reducing direct interchange of documents.
- Hearings for permits, regulations and appeals are being moved to phone or video for public access. Details on how to access any hearings will be posted with the official hearing notices.
Most events are also closed, although DNREC advises you visit their online events calendar for more information.
DNREC's office-based employees are working from home, and those employees still working at the park will be doing their best to reduce interactions to keep social distancing.