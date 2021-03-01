Visitors to Delaware's 17 State Parks will need to remember their wallets starting on Monday, as the free visitor season has ended.
Delaware State Parks don't charge admission during December, January, and February, but with the calendar flipping to March, admission fees are once again in effect.
Prices have not changed, with in-state cars being charged $4 for most parks, with $5 the price for the entrance at the Ocean parks of Cape Henlopen, Delaware Seashore, and Fenwick Island. Out-of-state cars are charged double the rate.
The Brandywine Zoo at Wilmington State Parks does not charge an admission fee.
In a recent change, many park entrances now have credit-card machines, while other parks will still use fee attendance or drop boxes.
Visitors can purchase annual passes for $35 ($70 out-of-state) at park offices at many of the parks, or via the State Parks website. They will be valid through November 30.
DNREC says the entrance fees raise 65% of the money spent to operate and maintain the 26,000 acres of state park lands.