If you're planning on solo exercise in one of Delaware's state parks, don't forget your face mask.
The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control said starting Friday, anyone ages 13 and older, must bring a face mask in state parks, wildlife areas, and reserves, when they can't maintain social distancing from other visitors. That includes places like boat ramps, narrow trails, and anytime they encounter someone who is not in their household. Masks are also required at all times at the Ommelanden shooting range,"
Those who don't have a face mask on their persons may be required to leave by DNREC Police.
“In order to keep our outdoor public spaces for all members of the public to enjoy, visitors to state parks, wildlife areas and reserves must heed social distancing and mask requirements,” said DNREC Secretary Shawn Garvin in a written statement. “We need our visitors to do their part to help keep these areas safe for everyone during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Visitors are also asked to be mindful of the length and frequency of their visits, and to avoid peak times. The safest way to enjoy state parks is sparingly, as needed, and during off-peak times: before 10 a.m. and after 4 p.m. daily.
Failure comply with the provisions contained in a Declaration of a State of Emergency or any modification to a Declaration of the State of Emergency can constitute a criminal offense with a fine of between $50 and $500 and up to six months in prison.