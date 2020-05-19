Cape Henlopen, Delaware Seashore, and Fenwick Island State Parks will be open for swimming and other activities as the Memorial Day weekend approaches, but you'll want to get there early.
DNREC announced Tuesday that their three ocean beach parks will join Delaware's town beaches in allowing swimming and sunbathing beginning on Friday, in line with Governor Carney's relaxed restrictions.
Beach-area bathrooms and bathhouses will also be open, while most bathrooms at other state parks will also open this weekend.
Six-foot distance will be required on beaches among those from different households, and groups are limited to 10, in line with Delaware's current state of emergency.
Parking will be limited, as just 50-70% of the parking spaces will be made available to help with social distancing, with entrance guards keeping track, and potentially making people wait if capacity is reached.
Masks will be required to enter the state parks, and must be worn in public setting such as bathhouses, concession stands, boat docks, and park offices.
Masks are recommended on the beach, but not required.
Daily Park entrance fees will only be collected via the automated credit card machines or self-registration envelopes, if you have not purchased or received a season pass.
If you've purchased an annual pass but have not received it in the mail, you can put a copy of the receipt on your windshield as a proof of purchase through June 1.
Camping and pavilion reservations are canceled through May 31. That could be extended depending on governor Carney's Decisions going forward.
Admission to Delaware's inland parks are $4 for Delaware drivers, and $8 for out-of-state. The rates are $5 and $10 for the ocean parks.
DNREC also reminded out-of-state visitors that the mandatory 14-day self-quarantine is required before do any activity, including going to a park, under Delaware's state of emergency.