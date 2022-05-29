Delaware State Parks officials say they're expecting a record number of visitors this summer, as people look to be outdoors.
They're already coming off a record year in 2021 - seeing a 31% increase in annual passes, and this year's pass sale has so far surpassed last year's number.
Visitation to Delaware’s 17 state parks and the Brandywine Zoo has increased by 30% in the last five years - topping 7.9 million in 2021. Officials say they've seen more people on state park trails, teeing off at Deerfield and Garrison's Lake golf courses, and sitting on the beach at Cape Henlopen, Delaware Seashore and Fenwick Island state parks.
Camping and cabin reservations at Delaware State Parks have also increased more than 30%.