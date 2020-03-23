Delaware State Parks remain open and free during Delaware's state of emergency, but DNREC has announced they will close campsites and playgrounds at 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, 2020.
All state park campsites, cabins, yurts, and playgrounds are covered by the closure announcement. Park offices and nature centers remain closed.
Beach access from Cape Henlopen, Delaware Seashore, and Fenwick Island State Parks are also prohibited, although fishing and parking is still permitted at the Indian River Inlet.
Campsite reservations are canceled through May 15, with full refunds being issued.
Anyone visiting a park is encouraged to maintain social distancing.