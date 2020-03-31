Delaware Governor John Carney's latest directive on self-quarantining has led to additional restrictions at Delaware's State Parks.
His extension of Delaware's state of emergency on Monday included a provision that anyone who enters Delaware for a non-essential task must immediately self-quarantine for 14 days.
Those orders cover out-of-state visitors looking to fish, hunt, visit state parks, or play on a golf course.
In-state visitors looking to take advantage of their current surf fishing permit can still do so, but with limited access.
You'll only be allowed to fish from your vehicle, and only two occupants from the same household will be allowed. Both must be actively fishing at all times, with vehicles required to keep distances of 20 yards.
“This change is designed to allow a source of food and a bit of safely distant recreation, but it is not intended to allow the normal type of surf fishing we see with groups of people engaged in non-fishing activities. The beaches are still not a place for numbers of people engaged in social activities,” DNREC Secretary Shawn Garvin said in a statement. “For anyone coming from out of state with the intent to surf fish, or trout fish, or hunt, or golf, or go to state parks or wildlife areas, please understand the 14-day quarantine applies, which means coming into Delaware to immediately engage in one of those activities and go back home is not allowed.”
Most Delaware State Parks remain open with the exception of beaches, with the exercise and active surf fishing exemptions in place.
Park offices and nature centers are closed, along with campsites, cabins, and playgrounds. The Brandywine Zoo and Go Ape course at Lums Pond are also closed.
Upstate trout season is open to all residents in seven designated trout streams, and the Ommelanden shooting range near New Castle is available to residents by pre-scheduled appointment only.