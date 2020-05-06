Delaware State Parks will resume charging entrance fees beginning on Friday, May 8, 2020.
DNREC suspended charging for entry on March 16, just after Governor John Carney issued Delaware's State of Emergency, providing another no-cost option for Delawareans to get exercise during the pandemic.
Delaware State Parks charge entrance fees per vehicle from March 1 to November 30.
Entrance fees will be $4 in-state, and $5 for ocean parks, with the fees doubled for out-of-state vehicles.
Annual passes are on sale on DNREC's website for $35 in-state, and $70 out-of-state. On-site sales cannot be done as state park offices remain closed to the public. If you purchase a annual pass, you can place the receipt in your window to show you've made the purchase until June 1.
DNREC is also making a $10 annual park pass available for those on unemployment or other state or federal assistance. That's in concert with the Assistance Pass Program for those on General Assistance, Medicaid, Social Security Supplemental Security Income (SSI), Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, WIC, or Purchase of Care.
DNREC adds that limitations will continue at their parks, wildlife areas, fishing areas, and boat ramps.
- Entrance booths at parks will not be staffed, so visitors without a park annual pass will pay the daily fee via automated credit card machines or the self-registration envelopes at park entrances.
- Bathrooms will remain closed or unavailable at parks, wildlife areas, fishing areas and boat ramps.
- Beaches remain closed except for exercising, dog-walking and surf fishing under very limited conditions, per the Governor’s state of emergency orders.
- Playgrounds, campgrounds and park offices continue to be closed and tours and other activities in parks will not yet resume.
- Visitors to parks, wildlife areas, fishing areas and boat ramps must have masks with them, and must wear them when social distancing from others cannot be maintained.
- The Governor’s requirement that out-of-state visitors must quarantine for 14 days upon entering Delaware before visiting parks, wildlife areas or other public spaces remains in effect.