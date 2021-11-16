For the second time in six years, Delaware State Parks have received the Gold Medal Award presented by the American Academy for Park and Recreation Administration, with the National Parks and Recreation Association.
The 2021 award was officially presented to the State of Delaware at an event on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at Brandywine Creek State Park.
Delaware beat out Ohio, Tennessee, and Texas for the recognition, while joining Florida as the only other two time winner.
Governor John Carney applauded state park staff, many of whom were at the presentation.
"My job as governor is really to enable all of you to do the work that you do and to do it first class," said Carney. "This medal proves to me you're holding up your end of the bargain by doing it first class better than anybody."
Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) Secretary Shawn Garvin said Delaware State Parks achieved the honor while handling increased visitors who were seeking outdoor alternatives under indoor coronavirus restrictions.
"Their flexibility in doing their jobs enabled us to make the parks available to visitors throughout the COVID-19 pandemic," said Garvin. "We could not have gotten through the past eighteen months without their hard work and dedication."
Garvin said trail usage increased more than 70-percent during the pandemic.
According to state statistics campground nights booked grew by 57% from 70,880 nights in 2012 to 111,376 nights in 2020.
Delaware State Parks are celebrating their 70th anniversary this year.