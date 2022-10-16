A Newark man police say was charged with his 5th DUI offense is now behind bars.
60-year-old Marc Lynam ran his unregistered car into a ditch off Sunset Lake Road near Reybold Road minutes before before 1 p.m. Friday afternoon, Delaware State Police said.
Before he lost control of the car, Lynam allegedly passed several other cars on the shoulder and did other dangerous things.
Troopers noticed that Lynam seemed impaired, and an investigation revealed that he was.
A computer check turned up 4 previous DUI convictions on Lynam's record, and he was booked into the Howard Young Prison for driving while suspended, driving an unregistered car, reckless driving and no proof of insurance, in addition to the DUI charge.