Delaware State Police have identified the driver that was killed when his vehicle was struck by a tractor trailer on Rogers Road just south of Wilmington on Monday.
Police said 29-year-old Andrew Hunt of Newark was attempting to make a left turn to go west on Rogers Road when he crossed into the path of the tractor trailer. The vehicles wedged together before finally coming to a stop at least 100 feet away.
The driver of the tractor trailer and his passenger were treated at Wilmington Hospital for minor injuries and released.