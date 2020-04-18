State Police are investigating the death of a 16-year-old boy in Sussex County.
Four teen boys who'd been stabbed managed to drive to Laurel police headquarters around 3 Saturday morning, Delaware State Police said.
They told officers they'd been in a fight near Susan Bridge Road.
One of the boys had been stabbed in the upper body--he died at a local hospital.
The other 3 are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call Detective M. Csapo of the Homicide Unit at 302.741.2729.
Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333 or via the internet at http://delaware.crimestoppersweb.com