The granite memorial in front of Delaware State Police headquarters in Dover honoring state troopers who have died in the line of duty was defaced overnight.
The Black Lives Matter stenciling, in what appears to be black spray paint, was discovered Tuesday morning, June 16, 2020.
Delaware State Police said they are investigating the criminal mischief.
It was last week that the Delaware state law enforcement memorial near Legislative Hall in Dover was vandalized by a man wielding an ax.
Kyle Bullock, 42, who was not affiliated with any recent protests, was arrested in that case.
--
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.