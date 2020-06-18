A $3,000 reward has been offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of vandals who defaced the Delaware State Police Law Enforcement Memorial by spray-painting "Black Lives Matter" across the front.
The incident occurred sometime overnight between June 15 and June 16, 2020, on the memorial located at the Delaware State Police Headquarters complex in Dover.
A portion of the announcement regarding the cash reward read:
"The memorial is dedicated to the Troopers who gave their lives in the line of duty by making the ultimate sacrifice for the safety and protection of our citizens. With each fallen Officer’s name engraved in the memorial as a remembrance, it stands as a place of reflection for surviving family members, friends, loved ones, and fellow Troopers to pay tribute. Our sincerest thoughts and prayers go out to the surviving family members, who are heartbroken by this act. Any vandalism to such an important memorial is appalling and unacceptable."
The reward was provided by the Delaware State Troopers Association. Those with information should contact Delaware State Police at 302.697.4454.